Stone Temple Pilots, Bobby Brown, Neon Trees and more to headline Arts, Beats & Eats

Downtown Royal Oak's annual Labor Day weekend street party, the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats will be headlined by musical acts from the past several decades.

The Michigan Lottery National State is hosting 1990s hitmakers Stone Temple Pilots (fronted by Michigan native Jeff Gutt), Canadian classic rockers the Guess Who and Detroit blues queen Thornetta Davis on Sept. 3. Beatlemania Live!, Starship and synth-rock band Neon Trees are the big names on Sept. 4.

"The Voice" finalist Laith Al-Saadi and country acts Frank Ray and Justin Moore are on the main stage Sept. 5, which still has "TBD" listed for the 10:30 p.m. time slot.

The outdoor event wraps up on Labor Day, Sept. 6, with headliner Bobby Brown. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and rapper will hit the stage at 8:30 p.m. following the Gin Blossoms and multi-decade tribute band Your Generation in Concert.

“Since we were unable to hold the festival last year due to the pandemic, we wanted to rise to the occasion this year, and our team has stepped up to deliver a big-time event,” said event producer Jon Witz in a statement Wednesday. “This Labor Day Weekend, festivalgoers get to feast their ears to plenty of popular acts, including the Guess Who, the Gin Blossoms and one of the biggest bands to be booked since the festival’s conception, Stone Temple Pilots.”

In all, Arts, Beats and Eats will host more than 200 performances on nine stages. Witz said the local bands on the festival will receive a 10% increase in pay compared to 2019's booking rates.

The four-day party — which is free to enter before 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and $5-$10 all other times — also includes a juried fine art show with roughly 120 artists and dozens of local restaurants and food trucks spread over an 18-block area in downtown Royal Oak. Last month, organizers announced that all food and drink vendors will take payment directly and there will be no need to purchase tickets or vouchers. Visit artsbeatseats.com for more details.

Metro Detroit is traditionally packed with entertainment offerings over Labor Day weekend. In addition to Arts, Beats & Eats, the free Detroit Jazz Festival in downtown Detroit is returning to in-person concerts Sept. 3-6 and the Michigan State Fair will be at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi Sept. 2-6.

The annual outdoor Hamtramck Labor Day Festival is also returning Sept. 4-6 as a free event with a carnival, a diverse array of food and musical headliners Timmy's Organism, Danny D and the Polish Muslims, plus International Big Time Wrestling.

More:Detroit Jazz Festival returns Labor Day weekend with in-person audiences

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens