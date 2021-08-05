Louis C.K. to play three shows at Royal Oak Music Theatre in November

Controversial comedian Louis C.K. will perform three shows at the Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 28, 29 and 30, he announced on Wednesday.

Tickets for the shows, $38-$78, are now available on C.K.'s website and through axs.com.

The dates are part of the comic's upcoming 50-date tour, which launches in New York on Aug. 13. Dates in Chicago and Boston are already sold out.

C.K. admitted to several incidents of sexual misconduct in 2017, which led to widespread professional fallout.

He released a comedy special, "Sincerely Louis C.K.," on his website in 2020.

No phones, cameras or recording devices will be permitted at the November shows, according to a note on the Royal Oak Music Theatre website.

The comedian last performed at the venue in December 2019.

