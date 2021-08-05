Rihanna is now world’s wealthiest female musician with estimated worth at $1.7B

Karu F. Daniels

New York Daily News

Singing sensation turned cosmetics queen Rihanna has officially joined the rarified rank of billionaire.

The “B– Better Have My Money” singer is worth an estimated $1.7 billion, becoming the wealthiest female musician – and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest entertainer in the world, Forbes announced Wednesday.

While the nine-time Grammy Award winner is known for her No. 1 hits like “Work,” “Umbrella” and “We Found Love,” and starring in big budget films such as “Ocean’s 8,” Robyn Fenty – known to the world as Rihanna – is also a fashion industry icon. In 2017, the former Cover Girl spokeswoman teamed up with LVMH – the French conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton and Dior – to launch her now wildly popular Fenty Beauty cosmetics line that made “women everywhere (feel) included.”

“The majority of her $1.7 billion estimated net worth is not from singing but from cosmetics,” Forbes editor Kerry Dolan told “Good Morning America.”

In 2018, Rihanna spearheaded Savage by Fenty, a lingerie line promoting body positivity and inclusivity, and followed up with a men’s collection in 2020.

Last year, she launched the Fenty skin care line, which reportedly “generated unprecedented buzz.”

While Fenty’s groundbreaking luxury clothing line was shut down earlier this year, the brand catapulted the Bajan beauty into billionaire status.

The Def Jam Recordings hit-maker, who hasn’t released an album since 2016’s “ANTI,” has more in store from Fenty in the near future. Last week, she teased a forthcoming fragrance line.

With more than 100 million Instagram and 100 million Twitter followers, Rihanna also joins Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Jessica Alba on the coveted Forbes list as one of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.