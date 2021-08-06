Dave Chappelle announces three additional Fillmore Detroit shows

Dave Chappelle is sticking around Detroit for awhile.

In addition to his four previously announced shows at the Fillmore Detroit, which start Tuesday, he will also perform three additional shows at the venue, Aug. 13, Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday via Ticketmaster channels; tickets for the previously announced shows are sold out.

Rapid COVID-19 tests will be performed on audience members prior to entry, and no cellphones will be allowed at the performances.

The seven shows mark the comic's first trip to Detroit since a pair of performances at the Fillmore Detroit in June 2019.

