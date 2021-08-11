Artist Spotlight: Timmy's Organism

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Timmy's Organism

Lineup: Timmy Lampinen, guitar and vocals; Jeff Fournier, bass; Scott Dunk, drums.

Sound: Punk, noise, garage, space glam

History: Lampinen has been a frontman around Detroit for more than 20 years, leading punk rock groups like Human Eye and the Clone Defects. He's also a visual artist (he was awarded a Kresge Grant in 2010), and produces graphics that are as colorful and chaotic as his music.

Next: Timmy's Organism is one of the headliners of the Punk Rock BBQ Saturday at Core Park, 6551 W. Grand River in Detroit. The daylong, outdoor party goes noon-midnight and cover charge is $20. Midas, Cult of Spaceskull, Dear Darkness, Sros Lords, Caveman and Bam Bam, Macho and many more are also on the bill. Learn more on Instagram @punkrockbbqdetroit. Timmy's Organism are also one of the headliners of the annual Hamtramck Labor Day Festival. The trio plays the outdoor event Sept. 4 in downtown Hamtramck. Visit timmysorganism.bandcamp.com for more info on the band and to hear the music.

