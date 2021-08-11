Big Sean shows off basement strip club, a gift from Slash, on 'Cribs'

When you move into a home, sometimes the former owner leaves some things behind that are now your responsibility to take care of.

Oftentimes it's old paint cans in the garage. In the case of Big Sean, it was a club in the basement — complete with a stripper pole — left behind by the home's former owner, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

The Detroit rapper shows off the basement nightspot in an episode of "Cribs," the turn-of-the-millennium MTV staple that is now back with new episodes, Wednesday night at 9:30.

Big Sean anchors the episode, showing off his Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills mansion, and the club in the basement that is adorned with disco balls, recessed mood lighting and wall-mounted skulls, also left behind by Slash. "I feel like (the skulls) just have to stay in the house forever," Big Sean says in a preview of the episode.

Big Sean says he kept the basement club largely in tact from when it belonged to the rock legend.

"They were like, 'You can turn it into whatever you want,'" Sean says. "I'm like, 'bro, are you (expletive) kidding me? This is Slash's club, I'm gonna keep it the same."

However, the club wasn't enough to keep Sean in the house; the Los Angeles Times reports the rapper, who bought the 11,000 square foot home — which also includes seven bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a recording studio, a library, a movie theater, a swimming pool and a two-story foyer — just sold it for $11.1 million, up from the $8.7 million he bought it for in 2017. Yes, it's already time for an updated "Cribs."

The revamped "Cribs" also includes a look inside the home of BMX rider and MTV personality T.J. Lavin.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama