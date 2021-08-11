Find art, music and family fun at Milford Memories Summer Festival

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Milford Memories Summer Festival returns this weekend to fill the town with art, music and family fun.

“Milford is such a great hidden gem in Michigan,” said Joell Beether, executive director of the Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event. “It’s a really great community in a great small town that people don’t even know exists until they come to the event.”

Milford Memories originated as an art festival, but, over the course of nearly 30 years, has grown into something much larger. The three-day event is now jam-packed with races, kids activities, tournaments, live music, a beer tent and a rock climbing wall.

“If you’re not into the art, there’s a lot of other things you can do and see to have fun,” Beether said.

For those who do like art, the festival will feature more than 300 artists with a variety of offerings, including paintings, jewelry, sculptures, photographs, glass, wood, metal and more.

Visitors may find the event slightly downsized from previous years. With COVID-19 and the uncertainty of available volunteers, organizers opted to remove some of the smaller events, including the one mile and 10k races, though the 5k remains and will take place Sunday morning. The childrens area has changed from one large space to four smaller activity tents, which Beether thinks is even better.

“It works out really nicely to have more activities for them and spread it out,” she said.

Other competitions include 3-on- 3 basketball, youth volleyball and corn hole tournaments on Saturday, and a blind canoe race on Sunday.

On the music side, the festival will have two stages set up for live bands throughout the weekend, including one inside its Central Park Beer Tent (adults-only after 6 p.m.) and one in the front of the park at Veterans Memorial Stage.

“The music is all over the board,” Beether said. “We try to do a variety.”

Beether said people should come to the festival to experience the town, have a good time and support the local community.

“It’s a great event, and it offers something for everybody,” she said. “It’s good to get out to support the local businesses and the artists who have struggled so much in this past year.”

Milford Memories Summer Festival

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Milford

For complete schedule and details visit www.milfordmemories.com.