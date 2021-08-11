FireKeepers Casino celebrates expansion with a 400-foot high-wire stunt

FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek is planning to unveil its 203-room, eight-story hotel expansion with a death-defying feat.

On Monday at 5 p.m., Guinness World Record holder Nik Wallenda, of the world-famous performing family the Great Wallendas, will walk a nearly 200-foot-high wire from the casino’s existing tower to the new one, at least a 400-foot distance.

Spectators are encouraged to view the spectacle at the casino, which is owned by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and sits about 100 miles outside of Metro Detroit. FireKeepers, which opened in 2009, will also stream the event live on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“As exciting as this event will be, we don’t want anyone missing out,” CEO Kathy George said in a media alert. “We are thrilled to welcome Nik Wallenda to FireKeepers, and can think of no better way to signify our moving forward than with his aerial adventure across our towers.”

The new hotel – constructed by Clark Construction Co. of Lansing and designed by JCJ Architecture of Harford, Connecticut – boast a 39,000-square-foot ground level that has a new lobby bar, front desk and a café.

Other updates include a new luxurious high-limit gaming area and VIP lounge and a new location for the casino’s signature restaurant Nibi. The award-winning fine dining destination has a focus on wine and seats 125, plus has room for small private parties or meetings.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is at 11177 E. Michigan in Battle Creek. Visit firekeeperscasino.com.

