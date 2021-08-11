GRiZ announces trio of December shows as part of GRiZmas celebration

GRiZ-mas is coming.

Southfield-bred electronic music artist and producer GRiZ has announced a trio of December concerts, part of his annual holiday-themed GRiZmas celebration.

The saxophone-playing electronic dance music artist will perform at Detroit's Masonic Temple on Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, he announced Wednesday.

Pre-sale tickets, $45, are on sale now via AXS.com; tickets are limited to four per person. Tix go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday. The concerts are restricted to people age 16 and older.

Each show will have different openers: The Sponges and Kilamanzego will open the Dec. 10 show, Level Up and Mize will share the bill on Dec. 11 and Jantsen and Veil will appear on Dec. 12.

GRiZ, born Grant Kwiecinski, has been holding annual concerts and related events every December going back to 2014. Last year's GRIZmas was a virtual affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unfolded over 12 nights on streaming platforms Twitch and Zoom.

Proceeds benefitted Seven Mile Music, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds for music and arts programs for Detroit youths.

"This year is going to be the best concert series in Detroit we've ever thrown," GRiZ said in a video announcing the three concerts.

GRiZ's latest album, "Rainbow Brain," was released last month.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama