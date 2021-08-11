Michigan Taco Fest expands, to raise funds for food pantry

Erica Hobbs

Michigan Taco Fest returns this weekend, bigger and better than ever. The event debuted at Lake Orion’s Canterbury Village in 2019, and after a year hiatus in 2020, has expanded to a bigger venue at Springfield Oaks County Park in Davisburg with more food and entertainment options.

“The crowds were huge at Canterbury Village,” said Keith Aldridge, owner of CV Events and Canterbury Village. “This year the demand has been so crazy, we had to move it to a larger venue.”

Taco-lovers can expect about 25 taco vendors from across Michigan and Ohio. Non-taco-lovers can eat other Mexican dishes and desserts, as well as typical festival fare like elephant ears, ice cream and deep-fried goodies. Both can enjoy drinks, live music – including strolling Mariachi bands – as well as Lucha Libre wrestling, lawn games, kids activities and more.

Those with a competitive streak will be able to take part in a several competitions throughout the weekend. Taco-eating contests will see who can eat five tacos in the shortest amount of time. Hot pepper-eating contests challenge participants to five rounds of increasingly-spicy hot peppers. The Cutest Chihuahua contest will discover who is the fairest of them all.

Guests are also invited to be judges themselves and vote to determine the Best Taco in Michigan.

“We’ve got everything you could think of,” Aldridge said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The event is also a fundraiser that will support Canterbury Village’s new food pantry that is expected to open later this year. Aldridge said giving back to the community is a priority for him, and all of his events have some kind of charitable component. The idea for a food pantry came about after he learned of students in his kids’ school system without enough to eat.

“I literally cannot believe there are kids in the classroom that go without food during the day,” he said. “It breaks my heart. Nobody in America should be hungry.”

In addition to supporting a good cause, Aldridge said people can expect a fun event for the whole family.

“It’s a great way to spend a weekend,” he said. “Get out of the house, eat some food and have a good time.”

Michigan Taco Fest

4-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday

Springfield Oaks County Park

12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg

Advance tickets are available online for $7; $10 at the door. Veterans and active-duty members with military ID get in free all weekend, as well as children younger than 5. Those entering contests are encouraged to pre-register online. For more information, visit www.michigantacofest.com.