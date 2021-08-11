Ribs and R&B Music Festival returns to Hart Plaza this weekend with Tony! Toni! Toné!, Al B. Sure and more

Ribs and summertime go together like rhythm and blues, and all will be celebrated this weekend at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.

The annual Ribs and R&B Music Festival returns Friday through Saturday with food vendors, shopping and live music from national and local acts. This year's headliners include 1980s and '90s hitmakers Tony! Toni! Toné! Saturday night and R&B and New Jack Swing artist Al B. Sure Sunday evening.

In all, 30 performers will entertain on two stages throughout the weekend.

"People who love great music will have a chance to enjoy the outdoors at Hart Plaza and Grammy Award-winning group Tony! Toni! Toné!, Al B. Sure, Miki Howard, Alexander O'Neal and the best barbeque this side of the Mississippi," said organizer Johnnie Washington.

The party kicks off Friday with a lineup of DJs and continues with not only rhythm and blues music, but jazz and Gospel artists throughout the weekend.

The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is 11 a.m.-midnight Aug. 13-15 at Hart Plaza on Jefferson at Woodward in downtown Detroit. Admission is free until 5 p.m. Fri. and 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Afterward it's $10 until 8 p.m. when admission jumps to $15. Visit ribsrnbmusicfestival.com for more information.

More summer festivals in Michigan

Charivari Detroit Music Festival: Electronic music. Aug. 13-15. Historic Fort Wayne, Detroit. charivaridetroit.com.

40th anniversary Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival: Polish cuisine, a beer tent, vendors, bake sale, church gift shop, a 50/50 raffle and live music. Aug. 13-15. 4440 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-6659. Motherofdivinemercy.org.

Milford Memories: Fitness activities, art show, live entertainment and more. Aug. 13-15. Downtown Milford. milfordmemories.com.

Michigan Taco Fest at Springfield Oaks County Park: Tacos, Mariachi bands, a hot pepper-eating contest, wrestling, monster truck rides, lawn games, a kids’ zone and a contest for to crown the cutest Chihuahua. Aug. 13-15. 12451 Andersonville, Davisburg. michigantacofest.com.

Cheeseburger in Caseville: Food, music and outdoor fun. Aug. 13-22. Caseville. casevillechamber.com.

Sidewalk Festival in Detroit: A free and family-friendly outdoor celebration of street art and performances in four Detroit neighborhoods. Aug. 14. sidewalkdetroit.com.

38th annual African World Festival at Charles H. Wright Museum: Food, fashion, music and dance performances, workshops, and more. Aug. 20-22. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. thewright.org/events/african-world-festival.

2021 Michigan Renaissance Festival: Food, grog, shopping, medieval entertainment and more, including themed weekends. Opening weekend is Aug. 21-22, runs through Oct. 3. 12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly. michrenfest.com.

Hazel Park Art Fair at Green Acres Park: Artists, food, vendors and live music. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 29. 620 W. Woodward Heights, Hazel Park. hpartfair.org.

Michigan State Fair: Carnival rides, circus performers, animals and more. Sept. 2-6. Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River, Novi. michiganstatefairllc.com.

Detroit Jazz Fest: Free, live jazz festival. Sept. 3-6. Downtown Detroit. detroitjazzfest.org.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats: Music, visual arts, food and drink and other family-friendly fun. Musical headliners are Stone Temple Pilots, Bobby Brown, Gin Blossoms and more. Sept. 3-6. Downtown Royal Oak. artsbeatseats.com.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival: Food, music and a carnival. Sept. 4-6. Downtown Hamtramck. facebook.com/Hamtownfest.

Detroit City Dance Festival: Performances, family-friendly events, master classes and more. Sept. 8-10. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. detroitdancecityfestival.com.

Motor City Pride: Parade and festival celebrating the LGBTQ community. Sept. 18-19. Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. motorcitypride.org.