Ice-T and Coco are the latest celebrity guests announced for Motor City Comic Con

Rapper, actor and prolific tweeter Ice-T and his model/actress wife Coco Austin are coming to town to sign autographs and take photos with their fans.

The outgoing pair are the latest celebrities announced on the lineup of this year’s Motor City Comic Con, Oct. 15-17 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Already-revealed names include Joey Fatone, Mario Lopez, David Koechner, Mighty Morphin Power Ranger David Yost and others.

Ice-T and Coco are set to appear at the convention Oct. 16-17. Fans can sign up in advance to get an autograph ($70 for Ice-T and $50 for Coco) or a photo ($70 for Ice-T, $60 for Coco and $130 for them together).

These prices are in addition to general admission, which starts at $30 for adults. Visit MotorCityComicCon.com for more details.

Coco and her husband Ice-T — who is a pioneering hip-hop artist and actor on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" — were recently in the celebrity news cycle for being open about parenting and breastfeeding.

Of continuing to breastfeed their 5-year-old daughter Chanel, Coco said “my child is eating steak and hamburgers. She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding between the mother.”

"I don't want to deprive her of something she wants," the celeb said in US Weekly, "just because society says you need to stop after 2."