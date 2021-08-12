Royal Oak Music Theatre owner, AEG, to require proof of vaccination

Concert promoter AEG Presents announced Thursday that it will require proof of vaccination for entry at all of its venues and festivals in the U.S.

Locally, that includes the Royal Oak Music Theatre and the annual Mo Pop festival.

"We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status," said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman-CEO of AEG Presents, in a statement. "Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again.

"We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

AEG is the nation's second biggest concert promoter, behind Live Nation. Last week, Live Nation announced it would leave vaccination policies at shows up to individual artists.

The new policy for AEG — which also books shows at other Detroit venues, including the Masonic Temple and Little Caesars Arena, but does not own those buildings — will go into effect on Oct. 1. Until then, either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test dated within 72 hours will be acceptable for entry.

The move comes as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows as the delta variant is spreading nationwide.

On Wednesday, Maroon 5 and Dead & Company announced they would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend their upcoming concerts.

