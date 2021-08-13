Redford Theatre's fall schedule has tributes to Dolly Parton, Black film and more

The September-December schedule at the historic Redford Theater will include special tribute weekends, comedy classics and Halloween-season favorites from the 1980s and '90s.

The fun kicks off Sept. 10-11 with the Three Stooges Festival, featuring six 20-minute shorts from the 1930s and '40s.

The following weekend is a tribute to women in film noir with a double feature of “The Big Heat” and “The Hitch-Hiker” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 18. The evening will be hosted by the theater’s John Monaghan and includes a noir-style fashion show styled by Detroit’s Flamingo Vintage.

October highlights include 1993’s “Hocus Pocus” and 1994’s “The Crow” on Oct. 2, Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” Oct. 8-9 with the Goblin King Players “Shadow Cast” live on stage and a special weekend of “West Side Story” showings Oct. 15-17 with an appearance from actor George Chakiris.

Closer to Halloween, look for a Vincent Price double-feature, plus “The Shining” and “Nosferatu.”

American’s favorite songwriter and philanthropist Dolly Parton will be honored Nov. 5-6 with screenings of “9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias.” Nov. 12-13 is earmarked for “Love the Culture Film Festival,” a tribute to Black culture on screen that includes “Poetic Justice,” “Raisin in the Sun” and “Lady Sings the Blues.”

The remainder of the 2021 schedule is rounded out by more classic and (mostly) family-friendly movies like “The Jungle Book” in 33mm on Nov. 27, “Die Hard” on Dec. 3, and “A Christmas Story” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Dec. 4.

The Redford Theatre is at 17360 Lahser in Detroit. Call (313) 537-2560. Visit redfordtheatre.com or follow on Facebook, facebook.com/RedfordTheatre, or Instagram @redfordtheatre for the full schedule.