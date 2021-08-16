Woman in line at Cedar Point struck by object from Top Thrill Dragster

A woman at Cedar Point was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the park's Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, officials for the Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park said.

They also said in a statement the ride has been closed while an investigation is conducted.

According to a preliminary investigation, Sunday's incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. when a small metal object became disengaged from a train on the roller coaster as it was ending its run.

"The object came into contact with a female guest waiting in line for the ride," officials said.

The park's medics and Sandusky firefighters responded immediately, taking the woman to a hospital.

"At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family," the park's statement said. It also said there are no further updates at this time.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez