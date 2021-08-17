Michigan Science Center closed until mid-September after heavy rainstorms affected lower levels

The Michigan Science Center remains temporarily closed and likely won't reopen until mid-September after heavy rains affected the center's lower level.

The center on John R. -- which is only open for participants of its MiSci Spark! Camp -- has been closed for more than two weeks to address the impacts of heavy rainstorms.

"We have been hard at work in remediation, ensuring that all safety protocols are met," said the center on its website. "Pending completion of repairs and improvements, we have a target to partially re-open to the general public in mid-September."

The science center is one of several cultural institutions across Detroit affected by this summer's storms, which led to sewer backups and flooding, especially in Wayne County.

The Charles H. Wright Museum for African-American History, which is less than a half mile from the Michigan Science Center, was closed for two weeks in late June and July after a storm in late June flooded its lower level orientation theater.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra's Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, meanwhile, is still closed after rain in late June flooded its basement levels. The building is expected to reopen before the DSO's new season starts at the end of September.

Heavy storms June 25-26 dumped 6inches of rain in Detroit over a five-hour span. On July 15, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration making federal funding available to affected individuals in affected counties.

