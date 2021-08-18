Artist Spotlight: Kisma Jordan

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Kisma Jordan

Sound: Classical, opera, soul and pop

History: A singer, composer and performer, Jordan is a classically trained soprano who combines opera with pop and soul music. The Detroit native has been recognized and awarded by both the Knight Foundation and the Kresge Foundation.

The latest: Kisma Jordan's Opera Soul Experience will perform at Orchestra Hall as part of the venue's Cube Summer Sessions. She'll showcase her blend of operatic pop and soul in the Sosnick Courtyard at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2. The performances will be a mix of original songs and reinterpreted covers. Tickets — $20 for general admission or $100 for a VIP table for two — are available for purchase at dso.org.