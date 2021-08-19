Simone Biles, other American gymnasts to visit Little Caesars Arena on fall tour

Gymnastics fans eager to get a glimpse of Simone Biles and other Team USA gymnasts who just returned from the Tokyo Olympics will get their chance Oct. 24 when the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour stops at Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets are on sale now for the tour, which will include Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time who turned a spotlight this summer on mental health for athletes. Jade Carey, who won gold in floor exercise in Tokyo, will also perform along with fellow Team USA gymnasts Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Jordan Chiles.

“The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment,” said Biles in a press release. “The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes.”

Detroit is one stop of 13 stops on the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour. It kicks off Sept. 21 in Tucson and ends Nov. 7 in Boston.

The tour arrives just weeks after the end of the Tokyo Olympics, where the U.S. women's gymnastics team took silver in the team competition. Biles, struggling with a case of what's called the "twisties," when gymnasts struggle to maintain their body awareness in the air, withdrew from every individual event she qualified for except the balance beam, where she won bronze.

Aside from 2020 Team USA members, Gold Over America also will include 2016 Olympian Laurie Hernandez; NCAA national champion Katelyn Ohashi; elite gymnast Shilese Jones; former USA Gymnastics Women's Athlete of the Year Chellsie Memmel; and 2021 French Olympian Melanie De Jesus dos Santos.

Tickets start at at $26.50 and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena and Ticketmaster.com. Gold Over America is presented by MagicSpace Entertainment and promoted by AEG Presents/Concerts West.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com