Faygo launches TikTok dance challenge contest

To you strive to be a TikTok influencer? Detroit-based soda pop company Faygo wants to help out.

The brand has launched The "Can't Stop the Pop" TikTok dance challenge which includes a contest to win a TikTok creator kit with a ring light, phone gimbal (a stabilizer), microphone and lightning-to-headphone jack adapter.

Faygo has enlisted TikTok user @Angel_Dancer_1 to choreograph the dance, which is a series of arm movements, hip shakes and ends with taking a sip of your favorite Faygo flavor. The Detroit-based TikTok user has more than 630,000 followers and 15.6 million likes on the popular video platform.

To enter to win the creator kit, watch Angel's video of the "Can't Stop the Pop" dance and post your own with the hash tag #FaygoDanceChallenge. The contest is open through September.

Visit faygocantstopthepop.com/tiktok-challenge for more information.

More:Faygo releases new pop flavor just in time for summer

For subscribers:10 facts you might not know about Faygo, Detroit's favorite pop