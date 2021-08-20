Jason Mewes, Corey Taylor bow out of weekend Astronomicon event

Two top-tier guests at this weekend's Astronomicon have bowed out of the horror, comic and pro-wrestling-themed convention.

Jason Mewes, star of "Clerks," "Mallrats" and other entries in director Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse, has opted out of the event because he's currently on set filming "Clerks 3."

"I'm very disappointed I'm not there," Mewes, who plays the Jay half of Jay and Silent Bob in Smith's films, said in a video apology posted on Astronomicon's social channels. "Next year, hopefully, I'll be there — smiles on, ready for photos, hootin' and hollerin'."

Slipknot's Corey Taylor also sent a video explaining his absence from the event, due to health concerns.

"I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive and I'm very, very sick so I'm not going to be able to make it this weekend and I am absolutely devastated," Taylor said.

He did not say that he tested positive for COVID.

"I should be OK, it's just the flu, I'm vaccinated, so I'm not worried," he said. "But I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else. So everybody be safe out there, thank you so much, and I will see you again, I promise."

The fourth Astronomicon event is being held Friday-Sunday at the Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel. It is organized by rap-rock group Twiztid and features a slew of guests from the worlds of music, film and pro-wrestling, including Mick Foley, Shannon Elizabeth, Bill Moseley, Darby Allin, Kane Hodder, Chris Owen and more.

Mewes and Taylor were scheduled to appear on both Saturday and Sunday. They were both planned to participate in panel events and photo ops on Saturday, and Mewes was booked to appear in photos both solo and paired up with Elizabeth, whom he starred with in 2001's "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and 2019's "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot."

Astronomicon was launched in 2018 and was held for three years at the Wyndham Garden hotel in Sterling Heights before moving to Ann Arbor.

