Big Sean’s ‘Detroit’s On Now’ event offers vaccines, free haircuts and more this weekend

A bevy of aid and activities for the community – from vaccines to unemployment support to a celebrity kickball game – are on deck for rapper Big Sean’s annual Detroit’s On Now Weekend.

Billed as D.O.N. Weekend, the third annual event starts Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan with free activities suitable for all ages.

A community block party led by Detroit Council President Pro-Tem Mary Sheffield, noon-6 p.m. Sat, will give out vaccines, food, haircuts and braiding, have live entertainment and rides and provide information on felony expungements, apprenticeship opportunities.

Among the other attractions are an art gallery featuring local talent and a celebrity kickball game with radio personality Dr. Darrius and Michigan’s Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, plus some surprise guests.

The new Sean Anderson Foundation Production Studio at the Boys & Girls Club will be unveiled in a VIP event open to media only Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the party moves to the Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater in Detroit, for Yoga on the Beach at 11 a.m. and an fashion show at 1 p.m.

"This past year and a half has been challenging for everyone. I'm glad we can bring D.O.N. Weekend back and celebrate the people who make this city great," Big Sean said in a media alert about the event. "With all the hurdles Detroit has faced during the pandemic, it's so important to bring the city together in a positive way."

For tickets (which are free, but limited) or for more information on the D.O.N. Weekend visit donweekend.org.