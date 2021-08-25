Detroit singers pay tribute to Aaliyah at Jazz Cafe Thursday

Marking the 20th anniversary of the untimely death of 22-year-old singer Aaliyah, a group of Detroit musicians will pay tribute to the award-winning and chart-topping star with a concert Thursday night.

"Aaliyah: A tribute in Music and Memories" is set for 8-11 p.m. Thursday at Aretha's Jazz Cafe inside the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts in Detroit. The lineup will include young local artists who have been inspired and influenced by Aaliyah's music, and who are also hoping to have a career in the industry.

Detroit performing artists Myna, Shea’Renee, Carmen Mi’Chelle, Nylon Keies, Kiki Waters, Laurie Love and Vinchi are on the bill.

The concert is 20 years and one day after the Detroit-born singer died in a plane crash in the Bahamas just as her star was rising in the R&B and pop music industry as well as Hollywood. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Aaliyah Memorial Foundation.

Aaliyah, born Aaliyah Dana Haughton, released three studio albums and also appeared in films. She had a titular role in 2002's "Queen of the Damned" as Queen Akasha; the film was based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name.

Aaliyah: A tribute in Music and Memories

8 p.m. Aug. 26

Aretha's Jazz Cafe at Music Hall

350 Madison, Detroit

jazzcafedetroit.com

$10 in advance, $15 at the door

Search Eventbrite.com for tickets