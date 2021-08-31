Kiss postpones Wednesday night concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Classic rock band Kiss has postponed four upcoming dates on their "End of the Road" tour, including Wednesday night's concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Founding member Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild symptoms," according to an announcement posted to 313Presents.com.

"The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA," reads the statement.

A new date is expected to be announced in the future and previously purchased tickets will be honored. Ticketholders can expect an email with more information. The tour is being promoted as the band's final time out. An earlier leg of the same tour came through Detroit in March of 2019.

This week guitarist and singer Paul Stanley shared his own battle with COVID-19 to his Twitter followers.

"My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my a--. It's over now," he tweeted Monday.