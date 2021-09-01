Artist Spotlight: Aaron BraveSoul

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Aaron BraveSoul

Sound: Latin percussion, Caribbean, hip-hop, soul

History: The steel drum player, singer and performer brings something unique to the music scene with his island-pop sound, but his talents go beyond that genre, too. In 2015 he appeared on "America's Got Talent" as part of the Selected of God Choir's performance which wowed the judges and made it to the quarter finals. The choir also performed Eminem's "Lose Yourself" for a 2016 Chrysler commercial that ran during the Super Bowl.

The latest: Last week Aaron BraveSoul debuted the video for his new single "Fuego" with a party at the Hamilton Tucker Art Gallery in Highland Park.

Next: Performing as the Aaron Parrott & Millennium Heat, hear BraveSoul live at 11:45 a.m. Sunday during Arts Beats and Eats in downtown Royal Oak. Find him on the House of Dank stage. Visit artsbeatseats.com for more information on this weekend's event. Keep up with Aaron BraveSoul on Instagram @aaronbravesoul.

