Doobie Brothers postpone Thursday stop at DTE due to COVID

A day after Kiss postponed its Wednesday concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre due to COVID-19 concerns, now it's the Doobie Brothers' turn.

The classic rockers have shelved their Thursday stop at DTE after a member of the band's touring personnel tested positive for COVID-19, promoters announced Wednesday. It's one of four concerts being postponed by the band, along with stops in Cincinnati; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; and Toledo.

A makeup date for the show has not yet been announced but will be announced shortly, according to an announcement on 313presents.com.

Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the makeup date.

The Doobies tour was originally scheduled to hit DTE in Aug. 2020 but the show was postponed when COVID-19 sidelined the live music touring industry.

The group's 50th anniversary tour is the first with singer Michael McDonald in the driver's seat in 26 years, but McDonald pulled out of the band's show Tuesday at the Minnesota State Fair after a band member indicated he had contracted COVID-19.

