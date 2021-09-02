Michigan Science Center to partially reopen in mid-September

The Michigan Science Center, closed for more than a month after heavy rainfall earlier this summer impacted its lower levels, will partially reopen Sept. 18, officials announced Thursday.

The center on John R. will partially reopen with a reboot of its all-new MathAlive! exhibit, an 8,000 square-foot, year-long experience that connects math to daily life and potential careers. Remediation on what was damaged has been underway for "several months," according to the center, though no other specifics were provided.

“With many of the repairs and improvements in place, we are excited to welcome our audiences and communities back to the Science Center,” said Dr. Christian Greer, president and CEO of MiSci in a press release. “We’ve truly appreciated the support we received from our community and sponsors during this time and I’m particularly proud of our team’s resiliency and perseverance in handling the unexpected and challenging circumstances the storms presented to our facility.”

The science center is one of several Detroit cultural institutions affected by this summer's severe storms.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra's Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center has been closed since early July after flooding affected its basement levels and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which is less than a mile from the Michigan Science Center, also was closed for two weeks before reopening in mid-July.

MiSci's reopening will coincide with the Smithsonian’s Museum Day, which offers free admission to museums affiliated with the institution around the country. The center also will offer reduced rates for all guests through September.

The Michigan Science Center is at 5020 John R. Street.

