Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to be required for Broadway in Detroit shows

Theater fans will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours to enter upcoming performances at Broadway in Detroit shows.

The policy will go into effect Oct. 10, and applies to Broadway in Detroit productions at Fisher Theater, the Detroit Opera House and Music Hall. Those who have purchased tickets will receive a “Broadway in Detroit Health & Safety Guide” via email in the next few weeks with more details.

“We are really excited to welcome audiences back to the theatre, but we cannot open our doors unless we can provide a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers and staff,” said Broadway in Detroit executive director Al Lichtenstein in a media alert about the policy. “The overwhelming majority of theatre patrons across the country have warmly welcomed these kind of safety protocols. We feel most of our guests will respond the same.”

The theaters, which are open to 100% capacity, have had their HVAC systems upgraded with MERV 13 filters and added hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility. All event staff are also required to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks while working performances.

Ticket holders who do not comply with any virus-related rules may be required to leave the show without a refund.

Call (313) 872-1000 or visit broadwayindetroit.com/knowbeforeyougo for more details.

Wednesday the Detroit Symphony Orchestra announced similar protocols for its upcoming 2021-22 season.

