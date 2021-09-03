Dinosaur Jr. shelves tour, including Majestic Theatre date, due to COVID

Alt-rock group Dinosaur Jr. has decided to bag the first leg of its fall tour, including a Sept. 11 concert at the Majestic Theatre, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the group announced Friday.

No makeup date for the show has been announced.

"I'm really bummed that we're not playing these shows," frontman J Mascis said in a statement. "I miss touring and miss all of you. I'm grateful for your understanding, and I hope all of you are able to stay safe."

The band is hoping to continue with its planned November dates and shows in 2022.

Fans are encouraged to hold onto tickets, which will be valid when a new date is announced. In the event the show is not rescheduled, a refund will automatically be issued, Majestic reps said in a statement posted to social media.

The concert industry has struggled in recent weeks to stay on course as COVID cases rise and the delta variant continues to surge across the U.S. This week, DTE Energy Music Theatre was forced to cancel back-to-back shows when Kiss and the Doobie Brothers both shelved dates due to COVID.

