Kiss set Oct. 15 makeup concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Kiss is going to try again to say goodbye to its Detroit fans.

The classic rock outfit has lined up an Oct. 15 makeup date at DTE Energy Music Theatre, the band's management announced Tuesday. The group was forced to cancel last week's show at the venue when Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID.

The new date is one of five new dates the group announced on Tuesday, along with shows in Atlanta (Oct. 10), Burgettstown, Penn. (Oct. 13), Tinley Park, Illinois (Oct. 16) and Dayton, Ohio (Oct. 17). Dates in Hartford, Milwaukee and Raleigh will be made up in 2022.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the newly announced dates.

Kiss' 'End of the Road' tour is being hailed as the band's final time out. An earlier leg of the same tour came through Detroit in early 2019.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama