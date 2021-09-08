Artist Spotlight: The Indigo Curve

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: The Indigo Curve

Lineup: Ish Chowdhury, vocals; Adam Liles, guitar; Michael Liles, keyboard; Niko Kannapell, bass; Markus Kennedy, drums

Sound: Guitar-forward rock with hints of hard pop and psych-rock

The latest: The Detroit-based band released a self-titled EP last month and had a celebratory performance at the Old Miami in the Cass Corridor.

Next: They'll continue to make appearances around Metro Detroit's small venue circuit, with a show at the Loving Touch Tuesday in support of Austin psychedelic rock band the Bright Light Social Hour. Later this fall, find them at the Cadieux Cafe in Detroit on Oct. 30 and Bar/Ter lounge in Hamtramck on Nov. 6. Hear the Indigo Curve on Bandcamp at theindigocurve.bandcamp.com or follow them on social media at facebook.com/theindigocurve or Instagram @theindigocurve.

Melody Baetens