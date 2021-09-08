Outdoor Lakefront Psychic & Holistic Festival brings healers, mediums to St. Clair Shores

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

More than 40 tents of healers, mediums and more will descend upon St. Clair Shores Saturday for the Outdoor Lakefront Psychic and Holistic Festival. The event travels throughout Michigan and Ohio but Saturday’s festival is the largest of the season.

Organizer Laura Moody said this year’s festival is especially significant since it occurs on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“We thought it would be a great time to bring healing to the group and to our planet,” she said.

One of those healing options is reiki, a light or no-touch Japanese energy technique used to encourage emotional or physical restoration. The festival will also include a number of holistic health and crystal vendors, as well as a crystal bowl healing concert at 4:30 p.m. by John Steinbauer. Moody said the sound of the crystal bowls are tuned to a special frequency meant to clear and recharge chakras, believed energy points in the body with origins in ancient Eastern meditative practices.

Those interested in connecting with the “other side” or getting deeper insight into their minds and futures will find an array of mediums, psychics and tarot readers.

Moody said the festival is a great opportunity for those curious about these practices.

“Because we offer $25 readings, they’re 10 – 15 minute mini-readings,” she said. “It’s a good time to just experience a reading if you’ve never had one before without spending huge amounts of money.”

For those less interested in these experiences or shopping, the festival will also include live folk and easy listening music, food trucks and simply the opportunity to sit on a bench, enjoy views of Lake St. Clair and relax, Moody said. She said visitors and vendors come to the festival from all types of religions and belief systems, and there’s something for everyone.

“It’s a chance to just come and see the different vendors and just take a look at what’s going on,” she said. “If they choose to experience some type reading or treatment, they can do that, too.”



Outside Lakefront Psychic & Holistic Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

28404 Jefferson, St. Clair Shotes at the VFW 1146 Bruce Post

Cost: $5 to enter; readings and other services start at $25

Visit: www.rywevents.com