Former Detroit TV anchor says he was let go from mid-Michigan station over mask stance

Former WXYZ anchor Frank Turner, now working at a TV station in mid-Michigan, said on Thursday that he was fired from the station because he didn't want to share the studio "unmasked with other colleagues."

In a post on Facebook, Turner said he was "unceremoniously" let go after WNEM TV5's noon broadcast over his stance. WNEM is based in Saginaw and also covers Flint, Bay City and Midland.

"I guess they'd rather not have me at all than accommodate me on the mask in a pandemic," wrote Turner.

WNEM, however, says it didn't fire Turner.

"WNEM did not terminate Frank Turner," said the station in a statement. "WNEM has specific COVID-19 protocols in place developed in consultation with medical experts. We wish Mr. Turner the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Turner joined WNEM in 2016 after leaving WXYZ in 2006 to pursue ministry. Turner, an Emmy-winning reporter who started at WXYZ in 1990, has been open about his struggles in the past with drugs and addiction.

Turner isn't the first Michigan TV reporter to lose a job over mask policies or vaccinations related to COVID.

Meteorologist April Moss was fired from CBS 62 in Detroit in June after she accused her network on air of discrimination related to COVID-19 testing and mask policies. Moss said she felt "segregated" from colleagues because of weekly mandatory COVID-19 testing and mask policies.

As for Turner, he said he'll miss viewers.

"It's been great," he wrote. "And you all have been wonderful."

