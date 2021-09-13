Watch hard-hitting first trailer for Michigan-set 'Mayor of Kingstown'

There's a new Mayor in town.

"Mayor of Kingstown" is a new Paramount+ series premiering Nov. 14. And it's set in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, and centers around the city's prison industrial complex.

The drama, from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, stars Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler and Dianne Wiest as a family who runs the town's prison, which is its only thriving industry.

From a Paramount+ description of the show: "Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

The series was filmed in Toronto, which stood in for Michigan.

Watch the first trailer here:

Renner has a busy November; it was announced on Monday that "Hawkeye," which follows his Avengers character, will premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 24.

