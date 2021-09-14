Former 'SNL' comedian says he will cancel Royal Oak show over vaccination requirement

Stand-up comedian and actor Jim Breuer said on social media he will be canceling two shows on his upcoming fall tour due to rules at the venues regarding COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

"The Wellmont Theater, New Jersey ... not doing it. Also, the Royal Oak Theatre in Michigan, due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations, to prove you're vaccinated, to prove that you've had a shot. I am absolutely not doing those shows."

The Royal Oak Music Theatre is owned by AEG, which announced last month that event goers must provide a proof of vaccination to attend concerts and shows at their venues and festivals. It's the second-largest concert promoter in the country behind Live Nation, which followed with similar protocols days later. Artists, crew and attendees at Live Nation shows must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

AEG's new policy is set to go into effect Oct. 1, which is the same day of Breuer scheduled concert.

"I know I'm going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I'm not going to be enslaved by this system or by money and nor should anyone that wants to laugh or be entertained," said Breuer on his Facebook live stream Friday morning. "I don't care if you're vaccinated ... that's great. It's a choice, and if you have anything else to say I honestly don't care.

"I have to stick to my morals, I have to stick to what I know is right as a human to another human when you have to be forced, bribed, dictated ... which is basically what's going on."

He says promoters like Live Nation and AEG are "holding hostage to all performers."

"They're doing what what they gotta do, what they feel they have to do, but I'm telling you, the Royal Oak Theater, I love that theater, not doing it."

Breuer regularly tours as a stand-up comedian and may be best known as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 1995-98 and for his role in the 1998 Dave Chappelle stoner comedy "Half Baked."

Tickets for the Oct. 1 show are still on sale on Royal Oak Music Theatre's website. The Detroit News has reached out to venue representatives for comment.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens