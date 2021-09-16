Artist Spotlight: Blkbok

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Blkbok, often stylized as BLKBOK and pronounced "black bock"

Sound: Neo-classical

History: Blkbok is Charles Wilson III, a native Detroiter who grew up in a music-filled home on the city's west side and was earning state-wide accolades for his piano playing by age 8. He said growing up he was as obsessed with Mozart as he was with Mos Def. The composer's talents took him all the way to the biggest stages in the world, performing alongside Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and John Mayer. He also has a strong following on social media, including 30,000 followers on TikTok.

The latest: Blkbok recently released the "classical crossover" album "Black Book," which features a vocal collaboration with Grammy and Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler in "Hamilton"). Local fans can see Blkbok live Sept. 22 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre when he performs ahead of Damien Escobar at 2600 Atwater in Detroit. Lawn seats are still available for the 7 p.m. concert at thearetha.com.

Melody Baetens