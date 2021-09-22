Meadow Brook Theatre seeks young actors for ‘A Christmas Carol’ production

Rochester’s Meadow Brook Theatre is giving young actors a chance to be part of their upcoming holiday tradition this season.

Children’s auditions for “A Christmas Carol” will be 5 p.m. Monday at the theater in Wilson Hall on the campus of Oakland University. Hopefuls need to be 12 or 13 years old on Oct. 26 and must be fully vaccinated.

The annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens’ story of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim, will run Nov. 18-Dec. 23.

“This is our largest cast of the season,” said Meadow Brook Theatre’s artist director Travis Walter. “While delivering a powerful show to audiences throughout the holiday season, the cast and crew becomes a family itself. Professional actors work side by side with local children and the playful energy and friendship forged create a real family atmosphere on and offstage.”

Sign-in for auditions begins in the lobby at 5 p.m. Kids will read from the script onstage in groups and no prepared performances of any kind are required. Young actors should bring a photo of themselves that does not need to be returned and a resume if they have one. For more information, call (248) 370-3308 or visit mbtheatre.com.