Doobie Brothers set July 4th makeup date for DTE concert

The Doobie Brothers are set to make up their postponed DTE Energy Music Theatre concert next year on America's birthday.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will play the Clarkston amphitheater on July 4, 2022, promoters announced Thursday.

Tickets for the show, starting at $29.50 for lawn, are now on sale via Ticketmaster channels.

Earlier this month, the group postponed its planned Sept. 2 show at DTE after a member of the band's touring personnel — thought to be lead singer Michael McDonald, who is back with the band for the first time in 26 years — tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sept. 2 show was already rescheduled from a Aug. 20, 2020 concert that was put on the backburner as COVID shut down the live music touring industry.

Tickets from both previously scheduled concerts will be honored at the newly announced makeup date.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama