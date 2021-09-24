Broadway in Detroit hosts open house with behind-the-scenes tours at Fisher Theatre

As the curtain raises for the first time on Broadway shows in Detroit in 18 months, theater fans can get a glimpse behind the scenes at the Fisher Theatre as part of a special open house in mid-October.

On Oct. 14, Broadway in Detroit is hosting "Curtain Up!," a free open house from 4-6 p.m. at the Fisher. Guests will get a chance to sample menu items from Promenade, the Fisher’s new caterer, learn about the 2021-22 season and take a behind-the-scenes tour, including a walk across the Fisher’s stage.

“The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought the curtain down on live theatre back in March of 2020, but Detroiters never gave up hope that someday they would once again enjoy the energy and excitement of a live show,” said Al Lichtenstein, executive director for Broadway In Detroit, in a press release. “We are hosting ‘Curtain Up!’ to show our gratitude for everyone’s support and together celebrate the return of Broadway shows to the Fisher Theatre.”

Space for tours is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The open house comes as Broadway in Detroit is gearing up to celebrate its 60th year. "Curtain Up" also will honor the Nederlander family and their contributions to live theater in Detroit. The Nederlanders sold the Fisher Theatre and Broadway in Detroit to the Ambassador Theatre Group in April of this year.

Guests to the open house will have to comply with Broadway In Detroit’s health and safety protocols, including proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the open house or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required.

"RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour" kicks off Oct. 19 at the Fisher. Subscriptions for the 2021-2022 season include six shows: "Pretty Woman"; "Hadestown"; "What The Constitution Means To Me"; "Hairspray"; "An Officer and a Gentleman"; and " Ain't Too Proud" at the Detroit Opera House.

