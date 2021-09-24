Eminem launching Mom's Spaghetti spot, airing local commercials

Eminem is bringing back Mom's Spaghetti.

The superstar rapper is planning a Mom's Spaghetti spot at 2131 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. The opening is set for 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a phone number tied to a commercial that is airing on local television.

The 30-second ad, which ran on WXYZ (Ch. 7) Friday morning, starts off with an image of Eminem above the Detroit skyline, puking up a carton of his signature spaghetti into the Detroit River. It's made to look like a local commercial for Em's Mom's Spaghetti, a reference dating back to "Lose Yourself," Eminem's Oscar-winning "8 Mile" theme.

Em first brought Mom's Spaghetti to life at a pop-up at the Shelter in 2017. Last year, he served helpings of the spaghetti to frontline workers at several area hospitals.

Along with the spaghetti — available with or without meatballs, and also as a "s'ghetti sandwich" — the spot will include "The Trailer," described as "a store for Stans," the name given to Eminem's ardent fans.

Details are available at the a phone number flashed across the screen in the commercial, (313) 888-8388.

Mom's Spaghetti is cooked up as a partnership with Metro Detroit restaurant group Union Joints, which also teamed with Em for the previous Mom's Spaghetti pop-ups. On Wednesday Union Joints opened Union Assembly, a two-tier, 500-seat restaurant at the same address as Mom's Spaghetti at Woodward and Columbia.

Internet sleuths have been piecing together clues that Eminem is readying new material for an Oct. 1 launch, although no official details have emerged.

Eminem released a pair of albums, "Music to Be Murdered By" and "Music to Be Murdered By – Side B," in 2020.

In May he released a remix of the "Side B" track "Killer," featuring Jack Harlow and Cordae.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama