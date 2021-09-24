ENTERTAINMENT

Eminem launching Mom's Spaghetti spot, airing local commercials

A Sept. 29 launch of the restaurant and merch store is planned, according to commercials airing on local television.

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Eminem is bringing back Mom's Spaghetti. 

The superstar rapper is planning a Mom's Spaghetti spot at 2131 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. The opening is set for 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a phone number tied to a commercial that is airing on local television. 

A screencap from Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti commercial.

The 30-second ad, which ran on WXYZ (Ch. 7) Friday morning, starts off with an image of Eminem above the Detroit skyline, puking up a carton of his signature spaghetti into the Detroit River. It's made to look like a local commercial for Em's Mom's Spaghetti, a reference dating back to "Lose Yourself," Eminem's Oscar-winning "8 Mile" theme.

Em first brought Mom's Spaghetti to life at a pop-up at the Shelter in 2017. Last year, he served helpings of the spaghetti to frontline workers at several area hospitals

Along with the spaghetti — available with or without meatballs, and also as a "s'ghetti sandwich" — the spot will include "The Trailer," described as "a store for Stans," the name given to Eminem's ardent fans. 

Details are available at the a phone number flashed across the screen in the commercial, (313) 888-8388. 

Mom's Spaghetti is cooked up as a partnership with Metro Detroit restaurant group Union Joints, which also teamed with Em for the previous Mom's Spaghetti pop-ups. On Wednesday Union Joints opened Union Assembly, a two-tier, 500-seat restaurant at the same address as Mom's Spaghetti at Woodward and Columbia. 

Internet sleuths have been piecing together clues that Eminem is readying new material for an Oct. 1 launch, although no official details have emerged. 

Eminem released a pair of albums, "Music to Be Murdered By" and "Music to Be Murdered By – Side B," in 2020. 

In May he released a remix of the "Side B" track "Killer," featuring Jack Harlow and Cordae. 

