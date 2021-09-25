Dlectricity lights up Detroit's Cultural Center with video, art installations

What do a 40-foot "Man" sculpture, art objects from the Detroit Institute of Arts and illuminated balloon heads have in common?

They're all installations at this year's Dlectricity, a one-of-a-kind night-time light and art festival in Detroit's Cultural Center.

The festival, back for the first time since 2017 and produced by Midtown Detroit Inc., features more than 40 installations -- often projected on building facades with video and lights -- created by artists from France, Australia, Germany, Japan and, of course, Detroit.

"Man," a 40-foot sculpture created by Australian artist Amanda Parer, was illuminated outside the main branch of the Detroit Public Library, a commentary on mankind's tendency to overdo everything.

Dletricity continues at 7 p.m. Saturday and runs through midnight.

