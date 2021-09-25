ENTERTAINMENT

Dlectricity lights up Detroit's Cultural Center with video, art installations

Maureen Feighan
The Detroit News
What do a 40-foot "Man" sculpture, art objects from the Detroit Institute of Arts and illuminated balloon heads have in common?

They're all installations at this year's Dlectricity, a one-of-a-kind night-time light and art festival in Detroit's Cultural Center.

The "Parallels" installation on the front entrance wall of the Detroit Institute of Arts at the Dlectricity festival.

The festival, back for the first time since 2017 and produced by Midtown Detroit Inc., features more than 40 installations -- often projected on building facades with video and lights -- created by artists from France, Australia, Germany, Japan and, of course, Detroit.

The "Man" installation by Amanda Parer on display at the Detroit Public Library during the Dlectricity festival.

"Man," a 40-foot sculpture created by Australian artist Amanda Parer, was illuminated outside the main branch of the Detroit Public Library, a commentary on mankind's tendency to overdo everything.

Dletricity continues at 7 p.m. Saturday and runs through midnight.

