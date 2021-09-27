‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah coming to Little Caesars Arena

Trevor Noah, host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” series on Comedy Central, is bringing his “Back to Abnormal World Tour” to Little Caesars Arena on April 2.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the venue’s box office and online at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicked off in London with two sold-out shows this year, and due to fan demand has been extended to 2022.

In addition to his “Daily Show” hosting, Noah is known for his 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia.” He’s also the winner of the Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards and a New York Times bestseller author for his book, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”

313Presents also announced Monday that Katt Williams would return to the Fox Theatre on Nov. 27. Tickets start at $64 and also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the LCA box office or online at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.