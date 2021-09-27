Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti restaurant, merch spot opening Wednesday

More details are emerging about Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti location in downtown Detroit.

First announced in a round of commercials that began airing on local television last week, the concept restaurant will be opening a permanent brick-and-mortar location within the newly-opened Union Assembly restaurant at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Monday release. Union Assembly, the first built-from-scratch restaurant from Metro Detroit restaurant group Union Joints, opened last week at 2131 Woodward Ave..

The Mom's Spaghetti menu is made up of just a few items: Mom's Spaghetti ($9), Mom's Spaghetti with meatballs ($12) and the 'Sghetti Sandwich ($11). Water and Pepsi products (Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Mist Twist) are available for $4.

Mom's Spaghetti — the name is a reference to a line in 2002's "Lose Yourself," Eminem's Oscar-winning "8 Mile" theme — first emerged as a pop-up in 2017 at the Shelter in downtown Detroit, tied to the release of Eminem's "Revival" album. Last year, he served helpings of the spaghetti to frontline workers at several area hospitals.

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive," Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, said in a statement. “The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long."

Mom's Spaghetti is described as "a small bodega space" inside Union Assembly. Orders are placed and served via a walk-up window in the alley between Union Assembly and the Fillmore Detroit, with limited customer seating available inside next to the bodega space.

Located upstairs from the pasta spot will be a store called The Trailer, described by Rosenberg as a "uniquely-curated environment" where fans can obtain merch and other items from Slim Shady.

The store, designed as a nod to Eminem's "8 Mile" character B. Rabbit, will feature merch tied to Eminem and Mom’s Spaghetti, as well as limited edition merchandise and memorabilia from Em's archives. The store is limited to eight customers at a time.

The Trailer was designed by Ann Stevenson, who co-owns Union Joints along with her husband, Curt Catallo.

In a statement, Catallo describes the Trailer as "something that belongs in Detroit, and it feels right at home in this space."

Eminem's fans insist the Mom's Spaghetti restaurant is a signal that he's readying new material — possibly a new album — for a Friday release, although no official details about a new project have been announced.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama