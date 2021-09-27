Tool to perform at Little Caesars Arena in March

Tool has announced a return engagement at Little Caesars Arena.

The hard rock band will perform at the Pistons' and Red Wings' home on March 3, venue officials announced Monday.

Tickets, starting at $65, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Members of the group's Tool Army have a chance at pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The show is part of Tool's 2022 wortour, which launches Jan. 10 in Eugene, Oregon and wraps May 24 in Budapest.

The band last performed at LCA in Nov. 2019 in support of "Fear Inoculum," the band's most recent album, which was released in Aug. 2019.

