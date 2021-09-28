Eminem teases appearance on 'Venom' sequel's soundtrack

Mom's Spaghetti isn't the only thing Eminem is cooking up this week.

The superstar Detroit rapper teased his appearance on a new single from his longtime collaborator Skylar Grey on social media on Tuesday.

The single, titled "Last One Standing," is tied to the "Venom: Let There be Carnage" soundtrack and is credited to Skylar Grey featuring Polo G, Mozzy and Eminem.

"Venom: Let There be Carnage" hits theaters on Friday, with early shows starting on Thursday.

Eminem has history with "Venom": his single "Venom" was featured in the first movie, in 2018. It was later included on his album "Kamikaze."

"Kamikaze" arrived as a surprise release just hours after the announcement of the "Venom" track. Fans have been speculating over the last week that Eminem is gearing up for the release of a new album, possibly the third chapter in his "Marshall Mathers LP" series, although no official announcement regarding a new album from Eminem has been made.

As speculation about a new album was peaking online, Eminem made a different kind of announcement, dropping news that he'd be opening a spaghetti restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, in downtown Detroit. The spot, tied to the newly opened Union Assembly, is due to open at 5 p.m. Wednesday and includes a dedicated space for Em merchandise and memorabilia.

Polo G, for his part, on Tuesday announced a concert at Detroit's Fox Theatre on Dec. 6. Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

