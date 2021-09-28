J. Cole pushes Little Caesars Arena date back due to production delays

J. Cole's Off-Season is coming to Detroit a little later than expected.

The North Carolina rapper on Tuesday delayed his upcoming Little Caesars Arena concert, a stop on his Off-Season Tour, by roughly three weeks. The show is now due at the downtown arena on Oct. 25, pushed back from its original Oct. 5 date.

In a video posted to Instagram Live on Tuesday, Cole explained production delays are to blame for the shuffle. He is also moving his upcoming show in Philadelphia for similar reasons.

"While the show is amazing, we didn't account for the fact that it takes way longer to load (production) into the house, so we're experiencing delays," he said.

"I apologize for the inconvenience. I know people done hired babysitters, some people driving from out of town, I hate the (expletive)," Cole said. "That (expletive) is a) embarrassing, b) I think about people's time. This is the first time this has happened to us. So I apologize for this (expletive)... I appreciate y'all for understanding."

Tickets for the Oct. 5 concert will be honored at the makeup date. Refunds are available through Oct. 23 to those who cannot make the newly announced date.

J. Cole's latest album, "The Off-Season," was released in May and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

J. Cole last performed at Little Caesars Arena in Sept. 2018.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama