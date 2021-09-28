Zac Brown tests positive for COVID, cancels Thursday's DTE concert

Zac Brown Band's Thursday concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre has been canceled after lead singer Zac Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band's 'The Comeback Tour,'" Brown wrote in a note to fans posted to social media on Tuesday. He wrote that he tested positive for COVID, "despite taking precautions."

"I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first."

Thursday's concert is one of four shows affected, along with concerts in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Syracuse, New York and Saratoga Springs, New York. Refunds will be given at the point of purchase.

"I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision," Brown wrote. "I believe we can all overcome this together."

The band will resume touring "as soon as we can," Brown wrote. The next show on the band's tour itinerary is Oct. 8 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Zac Brown is one of a handful of artists that have had to cancel or postpone local concerts due to COVID issues, along with Kiss and the Doobie Brothers.

