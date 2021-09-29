Artist Spotlight: J. Santino

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: J. Santino

Sound: Pop, R&B and dance

History: This Detroit-based singer and songwriter released his debut EP "As We Go" in 2019. You may have heard the title track, it was featured n on the NBC show "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" and in a Trident Gum commercial. Santino lists icons like Mariah Carey and Madonna among his biggest influences along with the LGBTQ+ ballroom scene and newer music stars like Sam Smith and Azaelia Banks.

The latest: Santino released the upbeat single "Forever" at the beginning of the summer. He recently performed at Motor City Pride and Ypsi Pride, and will be part of the musical lineup at Saturday's Ferndale Pride event on Nine Mile west of Woodward. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and Santino is scheduled to go on at at 6 p.m. Visit officialjsantino.com for more information.

Melody Baetens