Eminem surprises fans at grand opening of Mom's Spaghetti restaurant

Eminem made a surprise appearance at the grand opening of his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit on Wednesday, serving up some of his special pasta to his most dedicated fans.

Those fans began lining up around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, seven hours before the new spot's advertised opening. At around 4 p.m. — an hour before it was due to open — the first dozen or so fans were called over to the serving window, in the alley between the newly opened Union Assembly and the Fillmore Detroit, where they were served up helpings of Mom's Spaghetti by Slim Shady himself.

"This has been my dream my whole life," said Erin Farrer of Detroit, who got to meet Em, take a picture with him, chat him up and get his autograph. Em signed her container of Mom's Spaghetti, one of the first served at the new spot, "and I bawled my eyes out," said Farrer, 24, who says she's been a fan of Eminem ever since she can remember.

Eminem was not expected at the opening, but like most of his moves over the last decade and change, it was made in secret. He was gone not long after, but he did drive by the hundreds of fans who lined up down the block on Woodward Ave. and down Montcalm St., where the line of Stans — the name given to Eminem's superfans — extended halfway down the block.

His vehicle stopped in front of Courtney Frost and Jamie Matzinger, who drove 40 minutes up from Monroe to attend the opening. "That made the experience," said Frost, who locked eyes with Em from his vehicle as she waited in line underneath the Fox Theatre marquee.

She didn't expect to see the rapper on Wednesday but is quite happy she did. "You never know with him," she said. "It's Eminem."

