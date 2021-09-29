Palmer Park's Harvest Fest returns with a focus on nature and fall fun

An afternoon of family-friendly fun is on deck this weekend as the Harvest Fest returns to Palmer Park.

The free afternoon community event has seasonal fun like apples from the Palmer Park orchard, grilled corn on the cob, apple cider and doughnuts, and pumpkin picking.

“People for Palmer Park is really proud to bring back Harvest Fest as a live event for the community to celebrate fall with apples harvested from the Palmer Park orchards, a pumpkin patch for children to get in the Halloween spirit, family-friendly entertainment, and more," said Rochelle Lento, president of People for Palmer Park. "It means a great deal for us to offer this special event for families that has become an annual signature event in Palmer Park — especially since being outside in nature has enormous health benefits."

Nature is the theme of one of the main attractions of this year’s Harvest Fest, a performance of “The Last Unicorn,” which has dancing, music, poetry and costumes. Little ones can learn more about nature with guided walks and a visit from the Huron-Clinton Metropark Mobile Learning Center, which will give kids a chance to see snakes and other live animals.

Sit down for story time with author Barbara Allen, who will read from her new children's book, "Remembering Great Grandma." Allen is a sixth-generation descendent of abolitionist and suffragist Sojourner Truth.

Harvest Fest is 1-4 p.m. Saturday in Palmer Park near the Community Center, Splash Park and Garden at 1121 Merrill Plaisance in Detroit. Visit peopleforpalmerpark.org for more details.