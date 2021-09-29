Trailer out for new Dave Chappelle Netflix special which was shot in Detroit

Netflix on Wednesday released a trailer for comedian Dave Chappelle's sixth comedy special for the streaming service, "The Closer," which was shot during his visit to Detroit last month.

The Emmy award-winning comic booked seven concerts at the Fillmore Detroit in August, the first shows at the venue since the pandemic. Attendees were not allowed to have cell phones on them and were required to take a rapid COVID-19 test prior to seating.

Chappelle has done stand-up in Detroit several times in the past, including an infamous 2015 show that went sideways and caused the audience to turn on the seasoned peformer. He apologized and addressed that show in one of his other Netflix specials.

He later called Detroit "my favorite market" in a spoken word story that appears on Big Sean's 2020 album "Detroit 2."

"The Closer" comes out on Netflix Tuesday, Oct. 5.